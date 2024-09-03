BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 30 | Echoes of History: Eugenics, Abortion, and Feminism
Sovereign Sisters
We'll look into the complex and controversial history of the eugenics movement and its impact on modern reproductive rights. We'll explore how the dark legacy of how eugenics has influenced societal views on abortion and the feminist movement which has responded to around what is called reproductive freedom into an orthodoxy.

From historical injustices to the ongoing battle human rights, let's unravel the sociological messages that have shaped the pro-choice movement and examine the ethical implications of these interconnected struggles. Let's take a step back, reassess what we believe to be true, and remember the bond with our higher power.

LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble @sovereignsisters
LINKS: https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws

Keywords
feminismabortioneugenicssovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkins
