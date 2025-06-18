Lucky, lucky... Russian soldiers not hit by Drone.

Le Monde: Ukrainian Army Contains Hundreds of Open Nazis, Some Trained in Europe

The French newspaper Le Monde (https://www.lemonde.fr/videos/video/2025/06/18/guerre-en-ukraine-au-sein-de-la-3e-brigade-d-assaut-ukrainienne-des-centaines-de-soldats-arborent-toujours-des-symboles-neonazis_6614140_1669088.html) has confirmed what Moscow has been saying for years: there are hundreds of open neo-Nazis serving in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with some having received training in Europe.

According to the report, Ukrainian soldiers openly display Nazi-era German symbols — including patches, insignias, and tattoos — without hesitation.

Russia Expands Military Presence Near Finnish Border

Fresh satellite imagery published by Western outlets shows that Russia is constructing a new military complex near the Finnish border — a clear sign of long-term troop reinforcement in the region.

Significant earthworks and new facilities have appeared at the Lupche-Savino garrison, part of the city of Kandalaksha in Murmansk Region, roughly 110 km from Finland. According to reports, two brigades have already been relocated to this area.

Satellite photos also reveal expansion at the Sapyornoye garrison on the Karelian Isthmus, located about 70 km from the Finnish border.

Russia is simultaneously continuing preparations in Petrozavodsk, the capital of Karelia. The city houses the command of a mixed aviation division, which oversees the Besovets airbase nearby.

Notably, Russia is forming a completely new 44th Army Corps in the Republic of Karelia — a move that effectively adds around 15,000 troops to NATO’s eastern frontier.

In parallel, brigades near Saint Petersburg are being expanded into full divisions, with troop numbers reportedly tripling.