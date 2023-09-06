Tom Renz | Some Philosophy on the Freedom Fight

When I started in this fight several years ago, when the lockdowns occurred, and the beginnings of election fraud were sown I was certainly not red pilled at that point. I thought I was, I was a conservative, I was a patriot, I knew the democrats were the bad guys, but I had no idea how bad things really were. Turns out things are REALLY bad. As I was doing this and through my learning experience I’ve learned alot about the nature of the fight. The reason I want to talk about this is that at this point there’s a lot of people trying to save our country, save our world and fight for freedom, and they can, we can, this isn’t a one person thing. Collectively those who believe in freedom far outnumber those who don’t. We have the opportunity to win if we fight together, if we do not we won’t. But what does that look like? That’s an important question to ask and to understand. Understanding the nature of the fight is critical; one thing people need to understand is you can have a million people standing beside you and still be completely alone.



This is one of the most important aspects of the fight, one of the hardest parts of fighting for freedom, when we see the tyranny is finding people that understand and figuring out collectively what needs to be done. It’s the battering that you take every day that is difficult. A lot of my friends that have been fighting for freedom for a long time are going to understand this. I’m going to use myself as an example but I know this applies to others because they’ve told me. Every day I get up and I do my research, I begin early reading, and looking at what’s going on in every area of the freedom fight. Through the thousands of hours of research I’ve dedicated to the fight I’ve found hard evidence of things, hard evidence that I can present to court. What happens is we find new pieces of evidence that bring the need to research more and I begin to dig and dig and dig. I find an immense amount of information, spending days and several thousands of pages reading in an effort to uncover more evidence. Once I’ve finished researching a particular area and felt like I’ve fallen down the rabbit hole far enough I am excited to tell someone, and instead of them agreeing with me, they look at me like I’m crazy and say “what the hell are you talking about?” The reason is they haven’t spent the hours in research like I have. I have to be careful with how I communicate because of this. If I can’t walk people through the entire process, and walk them through my research from A,B,C to D, it’s hard to get them to understand the argument because they haven’t spent the hours in research like I have.



Why does this matter? I’m a nobody from a little town in Ohio and I fight hard and have a reasonable platform now (which would grow more if I wasn’t so censored), but for me when I look at how difficult it is to get the truth out it’s crazy to me. Now imagine if you’re General Flynn or Donald Trump, one of these guys that’s a big shot. You have the same thing going on, except you’re getting briefed from a thousand guys like me with a thousand pieces of information. They are getting this data from everywhere. Often I find myself alone in what I know, beat up and attacked, struggling to manage all the things I know versus the things I want to do and the things that should be done because I know they're right and again I’m just a nobody from Ohio. Imagine how much worse it is for Donald Trump? Trump is getting briefed and I guarantee has a lot more information on election fraud and a number of other topics than I do and he’s got to try and manage them and communicate and deal with them. This I think is the core of what happened in 2021 with the election fraud. Trump had great information and everyone knows there’s fraud there, however it’s hard to prove. He had a very limited amount of time to speak out on election fraud, and file cases, laying out the A,B,C to D of what happened was impossible. Trump, like me, gets called a conspiracy theorist and there’s nothing more frustrating. This is intentional, they force Trump to ready fire aim, and then they do everything they can to discredit him. It’s tough, it’s tough to know the truth and to be asked to sit on it and be patient. So much of this takes time, like with the election fraud, now that there’s been a few years of the information being out there most Americans now agree there was fraud. We have to keep fighting to get the truth out, it’s working, stay disciplined, stay on message, we will win in the end.

