Prophecy Update (Signs of the Times): Surprising Details About Upcoming April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
1
208 views • 03/26/2024

Pastor JD addresses the often-used saying known as, “Do they know something we don’t?” by covering some surprising details concerning the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th.

SOURCE ⬇️

1. https://calvarychapelkaneohe.subspla.sh/gvrv5y6

Related Article: Solar Eclipse of Biblical Proportions Will Transverse the Continental United States - https://israel365news.com/386912/solar-eclipse-of-biblical-proportions-will-transverse-the-continental-united-states

Keywords
trendingbibleviralprophecybible prophecyend timesamerican patriots for god and countryviral videosolar eclipsetrending newseclipsesigns of the timesend times bible prophecyviral videostrending videosjd faraqtrending videothe great north american eclipseaugust eclipse
