Prophecy Update (Signs of the Times): Surprising Details About Upcoming April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Pastor JD addresses the often-used saying known as, “Do they know something we don’t?” by covering some surprising details concerning the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th.

SOURCE ⬇️

1. https://calvarychapelkaneohe.subspla.sh/gvrv5y6

Related Article: Solar Eclipse of Biblical Proportions Will Transverse the Continental United States - https://israel365news.com/386912/solar-eclipse-of-biblical-proportions-will-transverse-the-continental-united-states

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Trump Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear/

5. Stop Illegal Immigration Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/stop-illegal-immigration/

6. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

7. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!