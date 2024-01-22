The Liberator #11: Hypocrites

"Hypocrites" is a continuation of the Liberator comic from the Gospel of Luke. It's an original cartoon story, covering Luke 11:37-Luke 12:12. In this passage Jesus gets angry, blasting the pharisees and lawyers for neglecting the love of God, by being more interested in looking good than doing good. Jesus goes on to teach his disciples about what real faith will lead us to do in practice - speak the truth.
