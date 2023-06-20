BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The push for ASSISTED DYING! MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying)
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
45 views • 06/20/2023

When people commit acts of evil, they don’t tell you it's evil. They paint it as compassion or as a favour or even as a human right. So it’s no surprise they claim assisted suicide is just that, compassion for the elderly, for those suffering from pain. But sometimes they let their try intentions slip and say the quiet part out loud...


When the Jon Pike posted this song as an sarcastic answer to this inhuman ongoing madness he got deplatformed. Seams that satire is getting to the psychopath driving people into suicide. Lets spread the song and support the brave artist!

https://youtu.be/0ORYTiQijic



// SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL //

https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface

https://rdbl.co/3EEwNFF


// SOCIAL //

New Youtube: https://bit.ly/3UmnLmM

Old Youtube: https://bit.ly/3GxDo4S

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3SYL97u

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/WhatsHerFace

All Socials: https://linktr.ee/whatsherface

Keywords
canadamaidagenda2023
