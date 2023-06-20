The push for ASSISTED DYING! MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When people commit acts of evil, they don’t tell you it's evil. They paint it as compassion or as a favour or even as a human right. So it’s no surprise they claim assisted suicide is just that, compassion for the elderly, for those suffering from pain. But sometimes they let their try intentions slip and say the quiet part out loud...
When the Jon Pike posted this song as an sarcastic answer to this inhuman ongoing madness he got deplatformed. Seams that satire is getting to the psychopath driving people into suicide. Lets spread the song and support the brave artist!
https://youtu.be/0ORYTiQijic
