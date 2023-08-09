1 in 35 vaccinated heart damaged & Depleted Uranium use in Ukraine is a war crime 2023-08-09 21 19

Armed with depleted-uranium ammo, Ukraine's tank gunners could punch through tough Russian armor and set tanks on firehttps://news.yahoo.com/armed-depleted-uranium-ammo-ukraines-110000596.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=tw&tsrc=twtr

Opinion: Use of depleted uranium in Ukraine ignores environmental & health consequences - Village Magazine

https://villagemagazine.ie/opinion-use-of-depleted-uranium-in-ukraine-ignores-environmental-health-consequences/

The US will send depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine – a health physicist explains their military, health and environmental effects

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/the-us-will-send-depleted-uranium-munitions-to-ukraine-a-health-physicist-explains-their-military-health-and-environmental-effects/ar-AA1cEgUV

The Conversation: In-depth analysis, research, news and ideas from leading academics and researchers.

https://theconversation.com/ca

The U.S. will send depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine and it could escalate the conflict

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/the-u-s-will-send-depleted-uranium-rounds-to-ukraine-and-it-could-escalate-the-conflict/ss-AA19QJwv#image=1

Ukraine to receive first batch of US-made Abrams tanks this fall, Pentagon confirms | Russia Ukraine Crisis

https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/ukraine-to-receive-first-batch-of-us-made-abrams-tanks-this-fall-pentagon-confirms-articleshow.html

Depleted Uranium Contamination - A Crime Against Humanity

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/ciencia_uranium65.htm

UTARMAT URAN | ulsansblogg

https://ulsansblogg.wordpress.com/2023/02/15/utarmat-uran/

-= Prologic's Blog: THE WorldPeaceRadioBlog WPRB =-

https://web.archive.org/web/20111028080522/http://999prologic999.blog2blog.nl/

Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@FactsMatterRoman/videos

1 in 35 Recipients of mRNA Boosters Got Heart Damage: Shocking Study | Facts Matter

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/1-in-35-recipients-of-mrna-boosters-got-heart-damage-shocking-study-facts-matter-5419135

World ((your))NEWS

https://yournews.com/area/world/

Peer-Reviewed Report Finds 1 in 35 People Who Took Moderna COVID Shot Had Signs of Heart Damage | [your]NEWS

https://yournews.com/2023/07/28/2611848/peer-reviewed-report-finds-1-in-35-people-who-took-moderna/

Infant Vaccines Linked to Increase in All-Cause Mortality, New Research Shows ((your))NEWS

https://yournews.com/2023/08/09/2618465/infant-vaccines-linked-to-increase-in-all-cause-mortality-new-research/

Trump has 2024 plan to fire thousands of federal workers and replace them with 'America First' loyalists: report - Raw Story - Celebrating 19 Years of Independent Journalism

https://www.rawstory.com/donald-trump-2024-2657711909/

Google News

https://news.google.com/home?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US:en

Sensing the DNA-mismatch tolerance of catalytically inactive Cas9 via barcoded DNA nanostructures in solid-state nanopores | Nature Biomedical Engineering

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-023-01078-2



