Romley Stewart | PROCLAMATION | A LICENSE TO BE KILLED

﻿﻿Romley Stewart

Grammatical Deceptions of the Underworld:

PROCLAMATION

DRIVER-LICENSE-FRAUD

Entertainment Only

THIS GOVERNMENT IS ALL ABOUT HIDING THEIR IDENTIFICATION FROM YOU

What is the proclamation date?

Chris Sommers asks the police officer; ‘If you show me the Proclamation date I will accept the breath test?’

When laws and statues are passed in parliament they’re all subject to a proclamation date at sometime in the future.

That’s why the magistrate did not want to give the proclamation date to Chris Sommers because the magistrate is employed or serves the foreign cooperation.

Councils, energy companies, banks, government departments, they are all now private on subdivisions of the foreign UNIDROIT Private Law, treaty of ROME, under a grammatically corrupted "NEW WORLD ORDER"

He must keep that quiet in order to maintain the profit of a foreign entity.