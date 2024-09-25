Is the Bear Angry Enough to Destroy America Yet? 09/25/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medvedev again warns NATO to stop “Or there will be Nuclear Consequences”. Today we look at a brand-new vision from “UB Ready” stating we are making the Russian Bear (Putin) more and more angry, where he finally attacks and defeats America in one hour.
00:00 – I come as a Thief
06:47 – Mass-Death Scenario
08:46 – The Eagle and the Serpents
12:37 – Russia Threatening with World War III
13:41 – The Bear Awakes
15:46 – Nuclear Consequences
27:28 – Our Sponsors
