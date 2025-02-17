🤣 We need guarantees similar given to Israel, it is not in NATO - Zelensky

🤣 We need guarantees similar to those given to Israel, even though it is not in NATO — Zelensky

Adding:

Zelensky will travel to Saudi Arabia on February 19, the day after US and Russian officials meet there.

This was reported by the French newspaper Le Monde, citing Zelensky's press secretary, Serhiy Nikiforov. According to him, the visit "had been planned for a long time."

More: Ukraine will not recognize the results of tomorrow's US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, Zelensky said.

"Ukraine will not take part in them. Ukraine knew nothing about this. And Ukraine regards any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as those that have no result. And we cannot recognize any things or any agreements about us without us. And we will not recognize such agreements"