War ? what is it good for ?
Alan S
Alan S
17 views • 1 month ago

Yesterday US president Donald Trump and Russia president Vladimir Putin met to discuss peace between Ukraine and Russia. As soon as they arrived a nuclear stealth bomber flew over in a veiled threat to Putin. Later at a short press conference Putin stunned Trump by replying to him in english and the response, Trump bristled and half agreed to Putin's request. Any deal has to be ratified by Ukraine, Europe will say no. So no peace. Both leader's will say they tried. This meeting was scheduled to last around seven hours, it lasted three.

Keywords
trumpamericaviralrussiawarnewww3warningputin
