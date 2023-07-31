Freedom Fest at the Farm, featuring Bernie Moreno, Kash Patel and Young Conservative speakers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Strong was invited to cover media and interview some of the speakers at Freedom Fest in Granville, Ohio this past weekend. Tune in for more Q&A with Kash Patel, and Ohio Senate candidate, Bernie Moreno