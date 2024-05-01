BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RUTH and the LAST DAYS Part 1
End the global reset
End the global reset
48 views • 12 months ago

The biblical story of Ruth is commonly known as the love story of the Bible. But there is so much more in this amazing short book has everything to do with the overcomers in the last days. The book of Ruth is a very powerful story. It is our story of our walk towards our king and our love for him

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

You could also see my videos at YouTube at the following linkhttps://youtu.be/xfEwV79k6FU?si=-QEL7P-BeoIBBM1W For the best study of our last days walk you can go to the warning website at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
bibleinspirationtruthstudylessonslove storybook of ruthlove for truth
