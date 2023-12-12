My Top 10 Christmas Flicks ... and why

Honorable mention: The Bishop's Wife, Elf, Love Actually, Bad Santa, The Holiday, The Lemon Drop Kid, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone, The Santa Clause, The Polar Express, Scrooged, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.