UPDATE - IRAN ATTACK ON ISRAEL

IT SEEMS TO BE PLANNED AND CO-ORDINATED BY MUTIPLE NATIONS.

Iran Launches Drones and Cruise Missiles Against Israel

Vladimir Putin: If the United States wants to come to the field to support Israel, we will not sit idle here, the smallest attack by the United States on Iranian soil will force us to support Iran.

-- Iran officially announced the launch of an attack on Israel “The evil regime will be punished,” said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/component/content/article/iran-launches-drones-and-cruise-missiles-against-israel?catid=17&Itemid=220

My child, much is happening right now in the world, as Satan’s army continues to spread havoc everywhere.

They are trying to take control of all financial institutions, so they can inflict a terrible atrocity on my children.

They, the evil group, driven by lust and power, are also trying to create a nuclear war in Iran.You, my child, must pray that God the Father will, in His great Mercy, open their hearts to stop these things from happening.

Never lose faith, children, because your prayers are working.

Great evils including abortion, euthanasia, prostitution and sexual perversities, are beginning to weaken in the world now.

Pray, pray, pray my Most Holy Rosary, children, in groups if possible, everywhere.

Satan is losing his power quickly as my heel begins to squash the serpent’s head.

It won’t be long now for my Son’s arrival on Earth.

First, He will give you this last chance to convert.

Then, He will prepare the world quickly for His Second Coming.

Time is short now.

Prayer is the weapon, children, to keep Satan’s army from the final persecution they are planning against humanity.

Remember that my Eternal Father will, through His Love and Compassion, protect all of you who believe in Him.

For those who will continue to disobey Him and deny the Truth of the Existence of my beloved Son, pray, pray, pray for their salvation.

The time is ready. Open your hearts to the Divine Mercy of my Son.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/01/25/virgin-mary-nuclear-war-involving-iran-being-plotted/

