BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥 Yemeni Navy Burning the Greek Ship (SOUNION) in the Red Sea for Violating the Decision Prohibiting Access to the Ports
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
247 views • 8 months ago

🔥 Footage of the Yemeni navy burning the Greek ship (SOUNION) in the Red Sea for violating the decision prohibiting access to the ports of occupied Palestine by its owning company.

Adding partial from BBC article:

The 25 crew members of a Greek-owned and flagged oil tanker have been rescued by a European warship in the Red Sea after multiple attacks on Wednesday.

The Sounion, which is carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, was first hit by gunfire from two small boats which approached it 77 nautical miles (143km) west of the Yemeni port of Hudaydah, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office said.

Later, the ship was struck by three unidentified projectiles, which sparked a fire and left it without engine power, it added.

The Sounion’s operator, Delta Tankers, said the fire onboard was extinguished before it was abandoned by the crew and that it was working on a plan to move the vessel to a safer destination for further checks and repairs. ???

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckgwe9vp92ro

Adrift, Ablaze.

More here:  https://apnews.com/article/red-sea-attack-sounion-eu-yemen-houthis-9eb36bb2450b986bb677d67a32ec5ef0



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy