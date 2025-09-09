Morning Manna - Sept 9, 2025 - Proverbs 11:7-11 - The End of the Wicked, the Blessing of the Upright

In today’s Morning Manna, we explore Proverbs 11:7–11, where Solomon contrasts the fleeting hope of the wicked with the enduring deliverance of the righteous. We discover how the tongue of a hypocrite destroys, while truth preserves, and how the rise or fall of individuals shapes entire communities. These verses remind us that righteousness is not only personal—it is societal, lifting up families, cities, and nations. Join us as we unpack the wisdom that guides life beyond the grave and builds lasting blessing for generations.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

Sacrificingliberty.com





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

Trunews/faucielf