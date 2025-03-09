Are Donald Trump’s Children or Their Spouses Jewish? Examining Their Religious and Family History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump’s five children from three marriages reflect diverse
ethnicities and faiths. Ivanka converted to Judaism, marrying Jared
Kushner, the only Jewish spouse. The others—Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany,
and Barron—were raised Christian, with spouses of Catholic or Maronite
backgrounds. Their German-Scottish heritage blends with Czech,
Slovenian, and more.
