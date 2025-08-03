Spiritual Stockholm Syndrome (Full Audiobook)

My latest book Spiritual Stockholm Syndrome explores the ancient Gnostic idea that Earth is not the creation of the One True Unknowable God, but rather a reincarnation soul trap matrix designed by an insane and inferior god. Cross-analyzing ancient Gnostic and Cathar beliefs with the Egyptian and Tibetan Books of the Dead along with modern and historical accounts of reincarnation and near-death experiences, a picture of both creation and the afterlife emerges far different and far darker than most dare to consider.





0:08 - Chapter 1

5:08 - Chapter 2

14:23 - Chapter 3

28:35 - Chapter 4

36:46 - Chapter 5

44:31 - Chapter 6

52:34 - Chapter 7

1:15:22 - Chapter 8

1:23:54 - Chapter 9

1:52:07 - Chapter 10

2:00:07 - Chapter 11

2:19:53 - Chapter 12

2:30:39 - Chapter 13

2:48:28 - Chapter 14

2:55:43 - Chapter 15

3:07:52 - Chapter 16

3:18:09 - Chapter 17

3:27:53 - Chapter 18

3:39:02 - Chapter 19





