Spiritual Stockholm Syndrome (Full Audiobook)

My latest book Spiritual Stockholm Syndrome explores the ancient Gnostic idea that Earth is not the creation of the One True Unknowable God, but rather a reincarnation soul trap matrix designed by an insane and inferior god. Cross-analyzing ancient Gnostic and Cathar beliefs with the Egyptian and Tibetan Books of the Dead along with modern and historical accounts of reincarnation and near-death experiences, a picture of both creation and the afterlife emerges far different and far darker than most dare to consider.
0:08 - Chapter 1
5:08 - Chapter 2
14:23 - Chapter 3
28:35 - Chapter 4
36:46 - Chapter 5
44:31 - Chapter 6
52:34 - Chapter 7
1:15:22 - Chapter 8
1:23:54 - Chapter 9
1:52:07 - Chapter 10
2:00:07 - Chapter 11
2:19:53 - Chapter 12
2:30:39 - Chapter 13
2:48:28 - Chapter 14
2:55:43 - Chapter 15
3:07:52 - Chapter 16
3:18:09 - Chapter 17
3:27:53 - Chapter 18
3:39:02 - Chapter 19
