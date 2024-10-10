RT News - October 10 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 10, 2024
rt.com
While Washington says history must not be allowed to repeat itself, some parts of Lebanon are already beginning to resemble Gaza, as the death toll from IDF attacks on its northern neighbour passes 2,100 people. As Israel continues its strikes on the Lebanese capital, RT visits a relatively quiet neighborhood of Beirut where the air is, however, thick with a premonition of war. Israel promises a deadly response to attacks on its territory, that’s as Iranian lawmakers demand changes to their country’s military doctrine, to permit the development of nuclear weapons, in response to rising threats from Tel Aviv. Moscow gives a warm welcome to Bukina Faso's Interim Prime Minister, stressing mutual respect in ties between the two nations. We sit down with the West African politician himself, where he outlined the difference in approaches between Russia and the West.