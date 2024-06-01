Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week May 25 – 31, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli operation in Jabalia, the largest satellite town of the Palestinian enclave’s capital, has come to an end. The IDF command withdrew most of its forces from the locality, and crowds of refugees returned to the abandoned neighborhoods.

▪️Israeli units maintained a presence in the vicinity of Al-Awda Hospital. Palestinian groups carried out a series of sorties in the vicinity of the hospital, but were unable to repel the Israelis.

▪️At the same time, IDF troops conducted a localized operation in blockaded Beit Hanoun. Israeli bulldozers carried out engineering work on the outskirts of the locality, and several strikes were carried out on the town itself.

▪️Several areas of Gaza were also hit, where civilians were killed daily. The situation with regard to the provision of medical care to the injured has also become more difficult amid a shortage of medicines and fuel for hospitals.

▪️The American-built floating pier in southwestern Gaza has been suspended from receiving humanitarian aid. This was due to the damage it sustained amid unfavorable weather conditions.

▪️In the center of the enclave, IDF units conducted a small raid east of al-Maghazi. At the same time, the Israelis worked their way through Hamas-controlled localities, damaging residential buildings.

▪️Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate in Deir al-Balah. The situation remains dire at Al-Aqsa Hospital, where the fuel needed for the hospital's operation has almost run out.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli troops' operation in Rafah has been ongoing for more than three weeks. Over the past week, they have been able to advance along the border, occupying the area up to the Tal Zu'rob archaeological park.

