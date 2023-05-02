Terror-Forming Earth -- #WHATWOULDMIKEDO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👉 ClimateViewerhttps://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Elites are Terraforming and Terror-Forming Earth at the same time. But who do they get their orders from?
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Shared from and subscribe to:
GoneDark
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gonedark