The Invisible Danger of Electromagnetic Radiation (EMF)
InnateHealth
InnateHealth
2 followers
1
211 views • 08/30/2023

5G, WiFi, smart meters and cell phones all emit electromagnetic radiation (EMF). We're told this radiation is completely safe, but is it? What does the science say? Learn about the invisible danger of EMF and find practical advice on lowering exposure levels and recommended products. Warning: this video may change the rest of your life, for the better of your health.


Read the safety fine print for phones, laptops, etc:

https://ehtrust.org/fine-print-manufacturer-radio-frequency-radiation-warnings


Over 1,800 scientific studies about EMF health risks:

https://bioinitiative.org


FCC captured agency book:

https://ethics.harvard.edu/files/center-for-ethics/files/capturedagency_alster.pdf


Important information for pregnant women:

https://www.babysafeproject.org


AirPods health complaints forums:

https://discussions.apple.com/thread/7809212

https://www.reddit.com/r/apple/search?q=airpods+headache


Find cell towers near you:

http://www.antennasearch.com


Trifield TF2 EMF meter:

https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter


Building Biology Guidelines for EMF Levels:

https://buildingbiology.com/site/wp-content/uploads/richtwerte-2015-englisch.pdf


Pocket patch to reduce phone RF:

https://www.shieldyourbody.com/product/emf-pocket-patch


Metal mesh basket for phone:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TEFKBJC


Air tubes (low RF headphones):

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081Q56T93


Gooseneck phone holder:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PLF1KMB


Battery powered alarm clock:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0828Q7KZ1


Electric outlet timer:

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Hyper-Tough-Polarized-Analog-Indoor-Mini-Timer-Single-Outlet/879295193

Keywords
healthemfcell towerscell phones5gsmart meterswifidangerelectromagnetic radiationlaptops
