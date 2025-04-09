BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kevin O'Leary Makes the Case for 400% Tariffs on China
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
805 views • 5 months ago

On the surface, it may appear that "Mr Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary is making a ludicrous suggestion. He told a CNN panel that the 104% tariffs against China are not enough and it should be 400%.


That's crazy... or is it?


The case he makes is that by making it effectively impossible for China to do business with the United States, that it will hasten Chinese Communist Party leadership to come to the table and generate a fair trade deal between the two economic super powers. The idea may not be nearly as crazy as we might initially think.


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Our Sponsors:


- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive

- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis

- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food

- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto

- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars

- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com

- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee

- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds

- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr

Keywords
cnneconomychinadonald trumptariffstradetrade warsthe jd rucker showkevin oleary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy