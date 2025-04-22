Every Vaccine Has a Vaccine Product Information Statement Included That Reveals the Side Effects





If a doctor gives you the line about how science says you should be vaccinated, ask him for the vaccine product information statement included with every vaccine as required by the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act to find out for you both what are the risks associated. If there is no list then it can't be trusted because the statement should always be included.





We know that the covid "vaccines" did not have this information included with the vaccine and fact checks (https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.9W63AV) said this was misinformation while showing the blank form in the fact check. The argument is that the information is on the FDA website because there you can find the latest updated information about benefits and risks. But why is there no link to the FDA website included with the Covid "vaccines" instead of violating the National Childhood Vaccination Act by not giving parents vaccine benefit and risk information before their children are vaccinated?