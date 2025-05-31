Elon Leaves White House | What's Next For DOGE? Vance & Trump Bros Attend Bitcoin Conference 5/30/25

Weekly News Report! Trump and Elon held a press conference today marking the end of DOGE and Elon's work with the White House on spending. It turns out that Trump's Big Beautiful Bill increases the budget, and all of DOGE's cuts have been wiped out. Somehow they still manage to pat themselves on the back even while Elon leaves dejected. Crypto bros are leaping for joy at the push for "digital gold" from VP Vance and the excitement behind the Trump family promoting bitcoin and cryptos at a recent conference in Las Vegas. HHS Secretary Kennedy announced the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the recommended immunization schedule. Was Glenn Greenwald the victim of a blackmail video? Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/elon-leaves-white-house/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%