What Happens at the End of the 12,000-Year Cycle?
Creative Society Official
Creative Society Official
645 views • 02/16/2024

True scientists know what's happening with the climate. Using radiocarbon dating, they've been able to look into the past and learn what our planet has already faced, and what it and humanity have yet to face for the first time.


In this video, discover:

📍How scientists have learned about events from 12,000, 24,000, 36,000 years ago, and more?

📍What explains the cyclical nature of climate catastrophes on Earth?

📍What awaits us in the next few years?

📍Why won't our planet go through the cycle this time?

📍Can we prevent the impending disaster?


Learn more about what you can do in the full broadcast of the International Online Forum “Global Crisis. The Responsibility” from December 2, 2023.


⚠️ You can watch the uncensored Forum on the "Creative Society" channel on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/CreativeSociety


▶️ International online Forum "Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out", April 22, 2023


▶️International online conference "Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024", October 7, 2023


⏩ ”It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate”


⏩ ”We've Warned You! | Climate Scientific Report. Part 2”


🌐Creative Society international project:

https://creativesociety.com/

📩 [email protected]


