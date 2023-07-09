Mob Mentality, Scapegoating, Guillotines = 5th Seal Martyrs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recently Dr. Drew Pinsky mentioned his book publisher wouldn't allow him to discuss pre-revolutionary France and how it compares to our modern world.
Here are his points with my add-ons:
5th Seal Cocktail Recipe:
Rampant Godlessness
Childhood Trauma
Economic Upheavals
Political Upheavals
Public Squares (Twitter)
Mob Mentality, Scapegoating & Guillotines Spark(s)
If Dr. Drew is correct, the sparks are being ignited today for anarchy tomorrow. That will be the Fifth Seal.
Dr. Drew Pinsky video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pha6MAEFsMM