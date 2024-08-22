Episode 08.21.2024 - Breastfeeding 101 with Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, Michelle Rowton.

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis sits down with Neonatal Nurse Practitioner and breastfeeding advocate Michelle Rowton for an essential discussion on the benefits and challenges of breastfeeding. With over 22 years of experience in infant and toddler care, Michelle brings a wealth of knowledge to the conversation, sharing both personal and professional insights that can help new mothers and their families.





Dr. Ardis and Michelle explore the numerous health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby, from boosting the child’s immune system to promoting healthy growth and development. They also tackle common challenges faced by breastfeeding mothers, such as pain, mastitis, and the increasing prevalence of tongue-ties. Michelle offers practical solutions, stressing the importance of proper latch techniques and the role of lactation consultants in overcoming breastfeeding difficulties.





Whether you're a new mom, expecting, or supporting someone on their breastfeeding journey, this episode is packed with valuable information to help you navigate the process with confidence. Michelle’s expertise, combined with Dr. Ardis’s passion for natural health, makes this a must-listen for anyone interested in the best practices for infant nutrition.





Useful Links:





Michelle's Bio

Growth Chart

Westin A. Price: Make Your Own Baby Formula

HiPP Formula

Mount Capra

Michelle's Practice - WMW Sanctuary

Dr. Ardis also highlights the upcoming Healing for the Ages conference, an event that brings together thought leaders and innovators to discuss cutting-edge advancements in health and wellness. Whether you're a skeptic or a curious mind, this episode offers a thought-provoking journey into the possibilities of a post-human future.





Book your tickets for the Healing for the Ages conference here: https://healingfortheages.com/





TAGS





The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Michelle Rowton, Breastfeeding, Lactation Consultant, Infant Nutrition, Breastfeeding Benefits, Breastfeeding Challenges, Mastitis, Tongue-Tie, Natural Health, Newborn Care.