The Book of Enoch - Chapter 45-51 - The Second Parable of Enoch - Part A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enoch 45 – The start of The Second Parable, the Lord of Spirits [God] tells of the coming of The Elect One [Jesus]
Enoch 46 – Enoch sees the Son of Man [Jesus]
Enoch 47 – Answering the Prayers of the Righteous
Enoch 48 – The Lord of Spirits gives wisdom to the Righteous
Enoch 49 – The spirit of wisdom dwells in the Elect One
Enoch 50 – Is there hope for sinners?
Enoch 51 – The Elect One takes His rightful place on God's throne