ALEPH TAV & THE SIGN

Messiah is called the 'Aleph & the Tav' in scripture and says there is only one SIGN given, and that is the Sign of Jonah: See how this restores His people back to the covenant and His calendar He created and died on:
Moses calendar found hidden chronologically in the Book of Acts: The Sabbaths and Feasts did NOT end at the cross, Christianity and Judaism have never known or kept Moses & Messiahs calendar!
The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3
e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P