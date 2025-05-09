🇨🇦 Canadian Elections 2025: How Special Ballots Work | News Plus Globe

📝 Description:

Canada’s 2025 federal elections are approaching fast — but did you know you can vote before election day using a special ballot?





In this video from News Plus Globe, we explain:

✅ What is a special ballot?

✅ Who can apply for it?

✅ How to vote by mail or from outside your riding

✅ Key deadlines and eligibility rules





Whether you're a student, working abroad, or just can't make it on election day — this guide has you covered!





