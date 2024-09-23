Film The Forge Focuses on Mentorship and Transformative Power of Christ - Cameron Arnett





A new faith-filled film, “The Forge,” has hit theaters, and it recounts the outstanding story of a young man struggling with his life and faith. Cameron Arnett is an actor, producer, and director who stars in the movie and discusses the importance of calling the church back to Jesus Christ. He is also the founder of Christ Over Career and Saving Destinies. Cameron began his career in the secular arena, but his faith in the Lord changed his trajectory and his worldview! “I’m all in!” he says. He heralds the power of good Christian films that highlight the beauty of a faith-filled lifestyle for audiences everywhere and reflects on how such art can be used positively.









TAKEAWAYS





We should all be preparing for the return of Jesus Christ, which could happen at any moment





All areas of culture and entertainment could take a lesson from the wisdom in the Bible





Christians need to have a strong faith and lifestyle to show the world what heaven looks like while we’re living each day here on Earth





Satan is the opposite of Jesus - where Christ is holy, Satan is UNholy









