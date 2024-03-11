Adding: (Since this video, For the first time since 1967, Israeli security forces installed barbed wire on the fences surrounding al-Aqsa Mosque (Dome of the Rock) in Jerusalem)

Video description:

This comes a day after Israeli police forced hundreds of Muslims out of the mosque on the first day of Ramadan, a Muslim holy month.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began with the Israel Defense Forces carrying out routine raids and clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian groups in the West Bank.

▪️ Security forces conducted police operations against supporters of the Hamas movement in the Palestinian Authority. In Jerusalem, clashes erupted between law enforcement agencies and worshippers attempting to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

▪️ Intense clashes took place at night in Talkarm: Palestinian forces set up multiple ambushes on Israeli security forces in the Nur Shams camp, utilizing improvised explosive devices.

▪️ Unrest also occurred in the Gaza Strip, which faced renewed heavy bombing by the Israelis: during Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) in the Al-Genein area of the city of Rafah, at least three Palestinians were killed in another airstrike.

Arab media outlets also reported extensive bombing of urban areas in the central and northern parts of the enclave, resulting in further damage and casualties last night.

📌 Nonetheless, there were no significant developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone. However, the start of the holiday is likely to trigger a new round of escalation, especially given that the much-anticipated ceasefire could not be achieved before Ramadan began.