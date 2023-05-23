IBC Water Tanks - Watch this before you buy or use them...

This video shows a few tips on selecting tanks, explains some of their features and offers some advice on avoiding common mistakes. I bought these tanks from as local person who has a side business selling these tanks at about 1/3 the price of new tanks. The first year I owned them, I used them as storage to refill 55 gallon white plastic drums. I chose white to avoid the solar heating, so I wouldn't boil my plants when watering them. I planned to add a small amount of bleach to keep the algae from growing. I was wrong on both counts. The bleach did not prevent algae, and the plants could be watered from a black tank, as long as it was done in the morning hours before the sun heats up the water. It turns out, that that is a better time to water them anyway. I did make some mistakes buying the tanks. Of the four tanks I purchased, I had 3 different valve outlet fittings. So each one needs an additional adapter to connect to my water system and only 2 of them are interchangeable. If I buy more tanks in the future, I will try to match the 2 that are the same, but the others will forever be unique. Please comment if there is something you can add to the discussion about what to do and not do when buying, setting up and using these tanks. I hope you can also comment to let me know if you found this video useful. Thanks!