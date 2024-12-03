Massapequa High School Hockey Player Connor Kasin Dies After Collapsing During Charity Game

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massapequa High School senior Connor Kasin, 17, tragically passed away Saturday night after collapsing during a charity hockey game, as reported by Newsday. The incident occurred during an intermission at approximately 9 p.m. at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage. Despite immediate medical attention and transportation to a nearby hospital, Kasin was pronounced dead.
The game, part of the New York Islanders High School Hockey League (NYIHSHL), was a charity match in honor of Sabrina Navaretta, a 19-year-old Syosset graduate who died in a car accident last year. The NYIHSHL, which organizes AAU-style high school hockey competitions for Long Island schools, canceled all games scheduled for Sunday out of respect for the tragedy.
Massapequa Schools Superintendent William Brennan described Kasin’s passing as a "sudden medical event" in a letter to the community. Kasin, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman, played for the Long Island Sharks club team and had competed in both junior varsity and varsity games for Massapequa last season.
This incident marks the first hockey-related fatality involving a New York high school athlete in recent memory. The Long Island hockey community is mourning the loss of a talented and beloved young player.
