Lead contamination in the environment

Tests reveal CRAZY high lead levels (19,000 ppb!) – 50x above safe limits for food. Unlike mercury, lead doesn’t aerosolize naturally… so how is it spreading?





Is this fallout from cloud seeding? Geoengineering? Or something worse?





Watch the latest interview to uncover the truth!





#LeadPoisoning #HeavyMetals #ToxicEarth #EnvironmentalAlert #WakeUpCall





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport