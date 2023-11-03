MUST WATCH: Most advanced NATO armor burning around Avdeevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defeats worsened rapidly for NATO-Ukraine forces in Avdeevka #avdeevsky #avdiivka direction. Many of the most advanced armor brought from Zaporozhye was burned and destroyed by Russian forces, continuing the attack from the fortified area and tightening its clamp around Avdeevka. German Leopard 2A6 tank was burned by Soviet T-72 tank, and American M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed near the Coke and Chemical Plant.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY