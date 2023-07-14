THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Friday 7/14/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BIDEN CALLS UP RESERVES FOR UKRAINE WHILE US BORDERS STAY WIDE OPENThis will only escalate the war in Ukraine without any benefit to the United States
The elites are making money off of shipping munitions to Ukraine. Tune in as we discuss this and more!
SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!
*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***
• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3
• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com