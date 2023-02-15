BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
American Infrastructure Under ATTACK! Chemical Burn Off MASS DEPOPULATION Event!
1045 views • 02/15/2023

Stew Peters Show


Feb 14, 2023


The uncontrolled burn of vinyl chloride in Ohio released phosgene gas into the air, otherwise known as mustard gas!

Josh Reid is here to shed light on which chemicals were released onto an unsuspecting populace in East Palestine, Ohio.

The fake Biden administration is failing America and not even mentioning this environmental disaster.

This was not an accident.

FEMA and the government are allowing this to happen

Chloride based neurotoxins latch onto the Covid spike protein and make illnesses worse!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29k7fq-american-infrastructure-under-attack-chemical-burn-off-mass-depopulation-ev.html


Keywords
environmentattackchemicalsfemadepopulationinfrastructureohiodisastersilentcovidneurotoxinsmustard gasjosh reideast palestinevinyl chloridephosgene gasreleased on populacefake biden adminstrationfailing americaenvironmental diasterallowing it to happenlatch onto spike proteinillnesses become worsechemical burn
