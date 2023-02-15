American Infrastructure Under ATTACK! Chemical Burn Off MASS DEPOPULATION Event!

Stew Peters Show





Feb 14, 2023





The uncontrolled burn of vinyl chloride in Ohio released phosgene gas into the air, otherwise known as mustard gas!

Josh Reid is here to shed light on which chemicals were released onto an unsuspecting populace in East Palestine, Ohio.

The fake Biden administration is failing America and not even mentioning this environmental disaster.

This was not an accident.

FEMA and the government are allowing this to happen

Chloride based neurotoxins latch onto the Covid spike protein and make illnesses worse!

