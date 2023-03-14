⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1500 (14 March 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (14 March 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◻️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkova and Kislovka (Kharkov region).





💥The enemy has suffered losses of up to 75 Ukrainian servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, four Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, and one MT-12 anti-tank gun during the day.





◻️In Krasny Liman direction, active actions by units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces and artillery fire inflicted damage on the manpower and equipment of the enemy near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥More than 95 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralised in this area during the day.





◻️In Donetsk direction, actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces supported by artillery close to Zaliznyanskoye, Krasnoye, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic) have eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, two motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, one MT-12 anti-tank gun, as well as two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems in the past 24 hours.





◻️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥The enemy suffered up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer in these directions during the day.





💥An ammunition depot of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️In Kherson direction, more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been eliminated during the day.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (14 March 2023)

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/6462))

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 78 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 142 areas.





💥One Olkha multiple rocket launcher has been destroyed near Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov region).





💥One Ukrainian vehicle for Uragan MRLS has been destroyed near Dalneye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️Moreover, U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar stations were annihilated near Dobropolye and Klinovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence forces have intercepted 23 HIMARS, Smerch, and Uragan MLRS shells during the day.





💥In addition, seventeen Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Novaya Zburyevka, Golaya Pristan (Kherson region), Kremennaya, Varvarovka, Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Valeryanovka, Kyrillovka, Volnovakha, Volodino and the Mendrykino railway station (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Mezhirich (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 401 airplanes and 220 helicopters, 3,418 unmanned aerial vehicles, 412 anti-aircraft systems, 8,293 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,057 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,350 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,924 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.