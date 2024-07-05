BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 10: The Armor of God
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 10 months ago

When it comes to spiritual combat, it is vital to put on every piece of armor God has provided if you want to have a chance at fighting and winning. Many people believe that if they don't bother the Devil, he won't bother them, but this is a lie which Satan loves. Whether you realize it or not, you have been dragged into the war that Satan is waging against the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, and you need to fight or you will be taken captive.

Having the right equipment and accurate information is not enough by itself; it must also be teamed up with prayer for guidance and power. Prayer should be used to call in heavenly firepower on the enemy to keep them at bay but it can also be used when you are wounded and in need of spiritual medical care.

There is no vacuum in the spirit world; you must dominate the area in which you live and work or Satan and his fallen angels will. This message includes a powerful and condensed teaching on who the Devil is, where he came from and what he is doing today.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1324.pdf

RLJ-1324 -- JANUARY 8, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
prayerguidancespiritual warcaptivity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy