She lay in the pot, she didn't know what her future would be like

Pitiful Animal





Nov 28, 2023





With my daily exercise routine, today I went for a walk, I found a black skinny dog

I used this pad, which was cut out of old clothes when, then I put him in bed

But when I thought I should put this dog in the pot to make sure he was not messing and clean.

And because he had an infectious disease,we had to throw the pillow away

It was the rainy season here, the period was very complicated

I hoped the weather would be better at the end of the month

Especially because of the suffering of strayand diseases animals in the streets

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tza0A3czNU