⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, have improved the situation along the front line.

Six attacks by assault groups of 25th air assault, 32nd, 60th mechanised, and 95th air assault brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 150 troops, three motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, have repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard and the 44th Separate Battalion of the AFU near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 120 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, three attacks by assault groups of the 24th Mechanised Brigade and the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU have been repelled near Shumy, Kirovo, and Georgievka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, AFU 22nd, 28th, 42nd mechanised, and 17th tank brigades have been hit close to Krasnoye, Andreevka, Kleshcheevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 330 servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as one electronic warfare station.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by artillery, have repelled one attack by an assault group of the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region), and defeated the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 80 soldiers, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, supported by artillery, have hit manpower of 65th, 118th mechanised, 128th mountain assault, 82nd air assault brigades of the AFU and the 3rd Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard close to Rabotino, Verbovoye, Nesteryanka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).The enemy losses were up to 70 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of fire attacks by units of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade, the enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer near Zolotaya Balka and Lvovo (Kherson region).



▫️Missile Troops and Artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Groups of Forces hit ammunition and fuel depots for AFU military hardware close to Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, as well as neutralised 118 AFU artillery units at firing positions, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 137 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down three HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.



In addition, 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Vodyanoye, Belogorovka, Maryinka, Yampolovka, Spornoye, Peski (Donetsk People's Republic), Privolye, Novoznamenka, Shipilovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region), Olshana, and Gorobyevka (Kharkov region).



📊In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,311 unmanned aerial vehicles, 456 air defence missile systems, 14,814 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,211 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,887 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,990 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.