Pride Month 2023 Is A Battle For The Souls Of Our Children-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 2 2023

Tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ people are flocking to central Florida this weekend to go on theme park rides, mingle with costumed performers, dance at all-night parties and lounge poolside at hotels during Gay Days, a decades-long tradition. They say a large turnout will send a message that LGBTQ+ people are not going away in Florida, which is continually one of the most popular states for tourists to visit. Gay days indeed, and your King James Bible knows all about it.



"And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man." Luke 17:26 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the war is officially begun as Pride Month 2023 rears its 6-colored rainbowed head, backed by billions in corporate and media sponsorship. Over the last ten years, the number of people who identify as part of the 2SLGBTQIAP+ Movement has increased more than 300% from 2.3% in 2009 to 7.2% here in 2023. Where are all these 'new members' coming from? Children. The main battle against the Pride Movement is not centered around people being able to 'love who they want to love', not at all. The current rage against it is primarily directed at the grooming and recruiting of children at the grade school level by companies like Disney. That seems to have been the proverbial 'straw' that broke the camel's back. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you what you might expect to see during Pride Month 2023, and why it just might be America's last stand.

