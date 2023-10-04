BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DANIEL CONCANNON AMERICAN NATIONALIST TELLS TRAITOR FILLED SCHOOL BOARD WHAT HE THINKS OF THEM
America at War
America at War
143 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 10/04/2023

We need millions just like him!


Of course you should NOT be sending your children to a Rockefeller funded indoctrination and brainwashing center anyway!

WTF is wrong with you?

Deuteronomy 6:4-7
4 Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD:

5 And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.

6 And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart:

7 And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.

Ephesians 6:4
“And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”

Proverbs 1
8 My son, hear the instruction of thy father, and forsake not the law of thy mother:

9 For they shall be an ornament of grace unto thy head, and chains about thy neck.

10 My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not

The Bible is what you teach!
NOT the doctrines of devils like is taught in public aschools!

It's YOUR DUTY to educate your children!
DO IT YOURSELF and see it gets done!.

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


Social Media

Xephula  https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw 


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503 
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
evilschooleducationtruthgovernmentmarxismschoolsschoolboard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy