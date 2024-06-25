White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1839 - Patricia Grant - Short report on Bell's sentencing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crystal was leaving work, when Bell approached with a gun and attempted to rob her. Crystal responded by pulling out a gun, causing Bell to panic and flee, firing 3 shots from his gun as he did so, with the shots missing Crystal. Bell walked into the Speedway where Patricia was working as manager and pointed a gun at her, demanding money. When she refused, he shot her.