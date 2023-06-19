BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Triggers Mass Shootings and Strong Parenting Solutions - Rep. Tim Burchett
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • 06/19/2023

We have turned from the Lord, and parents have lost their will to shepherd their children, says U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett. Tim is fighting the good fight on Capitol Hill, and discusses why he thinks we have seen an uptick in US school shootings. He points out the importance of parents getting involved in the day-to-day lives of their children, and why it’s integral to protect our kids from what's going on in the classroom. “People need to wake up and stop worrying about offending everyone,” he advises. Our nation has turned its back on everything we were raised to believe, and it’s time to figure out how to be bold, brave, and courageous for the sake of keeping our kids safe. 



TAKEAWAYS


Jesus wasn’t weak, but a bold, brave carpenter who was unafraid to drive the money changers out of the temple - we must do the same


Take the time to play with your kids, walk with your kids, and have meaningful conversations with them regularly


You don’t have to spend a lot of money to impress your children when what they are seeking is quality time


The media, like Vanity Fair magazine, attacked Rep. Burchett for his common sense response to the Nashville school shooting



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Vanity Fair Article: http://bit.ly/3Gr5ZJa 

Answers in Genesis (use code AIGCCM10 for 10% off): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH CONGRESSMAN TIM BURCHETT

Website: https://burchett.house.gov/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RepTimBurchett 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reptimburchett/?hl=en 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepTimBurchett 

YouTube: http://bit.ly/3mk02XC 

Podcast: http://bit.ly/3GrnCZE 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
schoolmind controlnationmass shootingsparentingtriggerstina griffincounter culture mom showtim buchtetrep burchett
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy