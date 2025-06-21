BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tour of my backyard mini farm
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
134 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 2 months ago

Some adorable video of the ducks, cats, and rabbits reproducing? Ok, that last one may not be that cute.

I’m in a temporary rental and I didn’t want to get a much of food production going here. Partly because I keep thinking this is temporary, and partly because when I’ve set up food systems up in other rentals the owners completely destroyed my work after I left. (Sigh) The level of common insanity is astonishing to me.

But with times being the way they are, I know I absolutely have to get some basic livestock and food going. This is an example of the basic backyard food production system that I teach and recommend.

So this is a quick tour of my yard. When I moved in, it was a horrible, fire ant infested bare lot. I didn’t plan on being here for long and was going to leave it that way. But the pressure so the world events, and my love of growing and nurturing life, well, I’m working this small bit of land and so happy about it.

Hopefully it will inspire you to get started!

Keywords
contentsafeposted
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy