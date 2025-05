Health Freedom Fighter Dr. Mary Talley Bowden |EP212

THE BIG MIG SHOW

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

EPISODE 212โ€“ 7PM

Dr. Mary Tally Bowden -Our mission is to encourage and educate the public and our representatives to champion medical freedom for every individual.

-Over 17,000 Physicians and Scientists Have Called For The Modified MRNA Covid Shots To Be Pulled Off The Market.

Now A Growing Group Of Politicians - Elected Officials And Candidates Running For Office - Have Joined The Effort To Send A Strong, Unified Message To Congress: Pull The Covid Shots Off The Market.





๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐ŸปPlease be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป





HELP SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS,





Beard Vet Coffee, Americaโ€™s Veteran Owned Coffee Company.

https://www.beardvet.com





Sea Of Mud Rural Americaโ€™s Patriotic Apparel Company

15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com





FOLLOW US:

X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________





SUPPORT US:

LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)